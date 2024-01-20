Furman vs. Western Carolina January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) face a fellow SoCon squad, the Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Timmons Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Furman vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Vonterius Woolbright: 21.3 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Bernard Pelote: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Furman vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison
|Furman Rank
|Furman AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|30th
|83.5
|Points Scored
|77.4
|125th
|345th
|80.1
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|77th
|54th
|40
|Rebounds
|39.6
|64th
|83rd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|226th
|36th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|8.1
|125th
|21st
|17.6
|Assists
|12.1
|277th
|331st
|14.1
|Turnovers
|10.1
|53rd
