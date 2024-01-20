The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) face a fellow SoCon squad, the Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Timmons Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Furman vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Carter Whitt: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Garrett Hien: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Vonterius Woolbright: 21.3 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

21.3 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Tre Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Bernard Pelote: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Furman vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison

Furman Rank Furman AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 30th 83.5 Points Scored 77.4 125th 345th 80.1 Points Allowed 66.4 77th 54th 40 Rebounds 39.6 64th 83rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th 36th 9.4 3pt Made 8.1 125th 21st 17.6 Assists 12.1 277th 331st 14.1 Turnovers 10.1 53rd

