The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) face a fellow SoCon squad, the Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Timmons Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Furman vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

  • JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carter Whitt: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Garrett Hien: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Western Carolina Players to Watch

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 21.3 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bernard Pelote: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Furman vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison

Furman Rank Furman AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank
30th 83.5 Points Scored 77.4 125th
345th 80.1 Points Allowed 66.4 77th
54th 40 Rebounds 39.6 64th
83rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th
36th 9.4 3pt Made 8.1 125th
21st 17.6 Assists 12.1 277th
331st 14.1 Turnovers 10.1 53rd

