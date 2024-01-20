Charleston Southern vs. High Point January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The High Point Panthers (6-9) face a fellow Big South squad, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at The Buc Dome. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Charleston Southern vs. High Point Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Charleston Southern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Catherine Alben: 15.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Adamson: 6.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kennedi Jackson: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keshunti Nichols: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alaina Nettles: 2.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
High Point Players to Watch
- Lauren Bevis: 15.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nakyah Terrell: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Callie Scheier: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Amaria McNear: 4.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Anna Haeger: 5.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.