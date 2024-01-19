Hornets vs. Spurs January 19 Tickets & Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (5-29), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Spectrum Center, take on the Charlotte Hornets (8-25). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.
Hornets vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSSW
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier posts 23.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Miles Bridges averages 20.4 points, 3 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.
- P.J. Washington averages 13 points, 2.3 assists and 5.2 boards per game.
- Brandon Miller averages 14.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 boards.
- Nick Richards averages 8.7 points, 0.7 assists and 7.3 boards.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He's also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Spurs are receiving 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Devin Vassell this season.
- Jeremy Sochan gives the Spurs 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Spurs are receiving 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Tre Jones this year.
Hornets vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Spurs
|109.5
|Points Avg.
|111.2
|120.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.9
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|35.7%
|Three Point %
|34.2%
