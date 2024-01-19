Friday's CAA schedule includes the Stony Brook Seawolves (11-1) against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-3) at 6:30 PM ET.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Information

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK Taryn Barbot: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jada Logan: 13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Alexis Andrews: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Anika McGarity: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Khari Clark: 16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Gigi Gonzalez: 15.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

15.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Zaida Gonzalez: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamarla King: 6.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

