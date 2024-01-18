Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- John Ojiako: 12.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jacob Meyer: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylan Blackmon: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kevin Easley Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Tyren Moore: 13.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Avantae Parker: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nate Brafford: 5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamar Franklin: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Bryant: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison
|Georgia Southern Rank
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|311th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|78.7
|88th
|348th
|80.4
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|315th
|297th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|43.1
|10th
|247th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|12.4
|13th
|33rd
|9.6
|3pt Made
|7.2
|220th
|349th
|9.9
|Assists
|14.4
|118th
|331st
|14.1
|Turnovers
|12.8
|277th
