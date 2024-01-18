Clemson vs. Louisville January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ACC schedule includes the Clemson Tigers (8-6) versus the Louisville Cardinals (13-2), at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Clemson vs. Louisville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Players to Watch
- Amari Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dayshanette Harris: 11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Ruby Whitehorn: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisville Players to Watch
- Olivia Cochran: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nina Rickards: 6.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sydney Taylor: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.