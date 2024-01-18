The Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) face a fellow CAA team, the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at TD Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Charleston (SC) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Ben Burnham: 13.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Ante Brzovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Reyne Smith: 11.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Frankie Policelli: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryce Butler: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Towson Players to Watch

Charles Thompson: 8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Christian May: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Dylan Williamson: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Tejada: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Mekhi Lowery: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank 105th 78.1 Points Scored 66.1 334th 241st 73.6 Points Allowed 64.5 43rd 55th 40.1 Rebounds 41.2 28th 26th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 14.1 5th 18th 9.9 3pt Made 5.9 310th 139th 14.1 Assists 10.3 343rd 105th 10.9 Turnovers 12.3 231st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.