The Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) face a fellow CAA team, the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at TD Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Charleston (SC) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Ben Burnham: 13.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ante Brzovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Reyne Smith: 11.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Frankie Policelli: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bryce Butler: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Towson Players to Watch

  • Charles Thompson: 8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Christian May: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dylan Williamson: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Tejada: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mekhi Lowery: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank
105th 78.1 Points Scored 66.1 334th
241st 73.6 Points Allowed 64.5 43rd
55th 40.1 Rebounds 41.2 28th
26th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 14.1 5th
18th 9.9 3pt Made 5.9 310th
139th 14.1 Assists 10.3 343rd
105th 10.9 Turnovers 12.3 231st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.