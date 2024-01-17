Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the Longwood Lancers (2-11) facing the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Game Information

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Isabell West: 10.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Trinity Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK AC Markham: 5.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Rebekah Gordon: 9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeni Levine: 7.9 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Longwood Players to Watch

Adriana Shipp: 10 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Janay Turner: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Malea Brown: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Kiki McIntyre: 4.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

