The High Point Panthers (5-9) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7) in a clash of Big South squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Presbyterian vs. High Point Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Presbyterian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Bryanna Brady: 12.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Tilda Sjokvist: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mara Neira: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Ashley Carrillo: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point Players to Watch

Lauren Bevis: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nakyah Terrell: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Amaria McNear: 4.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

4.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Anna Haeger: 5.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.