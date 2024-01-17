On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) face the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier is averaging 24.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He's also draining 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He's sinking 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

P.J. Washington is putting up 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Mark Williams gets the Hornets 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while delivering 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram posts 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.2 points, 9.9 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Zion Williamson posts 22.5 points, 6.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 58.4% from the field (10th in league).

CJ McCollum puts up 20.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA) with 3.5 made treys per game.

Herbert Jones puts up 10.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Hornets 115.9 Points Avg. 110.0 112.0 Points Allowed Avg. 120.6 48.5% Field Goal % 46.7% 37.3% Three Point % 35.9%

