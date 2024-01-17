The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) play the Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon squads at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Furman vs. VMI Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Garrett Hien: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 7.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyran Cook: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Furman vs. VMI Stat Comparison

VMI Rank VMI AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank 296th 69.5 Points Scored 84.7 22nd 202nd 71.9 Points Allowed 80.2 345th 46th 40.3 Rebounds 39.8 60th 114th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 123rd 179th 7.5 3pt Made 9.5 36th 317th 11.6 Assists 18.2 16th 359th 15.8 Turnovers 14.3 339th

