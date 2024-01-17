Furman vs. VMI January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) play the Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon squads at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Furman vs. VMI Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 9.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
VMI Players to Watch
- Taeshaud Jackson: 7.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyran Cook: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Furman vs. VMI Stat Comparison
|VMI Rank
|VMI AVG
|Furman AVG
|Furman Rank
|296th
|69.5
|Points Scored
|84.7
|22nd
|202nd
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|80.2
|345th
|46th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|39.8
|60th
|114th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|123rd
|179th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.5
|36th
|317th
|11.6
|Assists
|18.2
|16th
|359th
|15.8
|Turnovers
|14.3
|339th
