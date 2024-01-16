Tuesday's ACC slate includes the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall: 20.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • RJ Godfrey: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Miles Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Baye Ndongo: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Kowacie Reeves: 11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyle Sturdivant: 8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank
43rd 82.3 Points Scored 71.7 263rd
130th 69.2 Points Allowed 71.1 178th
81st 39.1 Rebounds 42.1 19th
212th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 12.1 20th
33rd 9.6 3pt Made 6.7 254th
25th 17.6 Assists 13.1 220th
55th 10.2 Turnovers 12.3 232nd

