Clemson vs. Georgia Tech January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's ACC slate includes the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 20.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Georgia Tech Rank
|43rd
|82.3
|Points Scored
|71.7
|263rd
|130th
|69.2
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|178th
|81st
|39.1
|Rebounds
|42.1
|19th
|212th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|20th
|33rd
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.7
|254th
|25th
|17.6
|Assists
|13.1
|220th
|55th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|12.3
|232nd
