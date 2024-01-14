The Syracuse Orange (11-1) face the Clemson Tigers (8-6) in a clash of ACC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Information

Clemson Players to Watch

Amari Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dayshanette Harris: 11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Ruby Whitehorn: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Syracuse Players to Watch

Dyaisha Fair: 19.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Alyssa Latham: 11.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK Alaina Rice: 12.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Georgia Woolley: 15.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyra Wood: 8.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

