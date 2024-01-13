The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) meet the Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Winthrop vs. Radford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Winthrop Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Players to Watch

  • KJ Doucet: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kasen Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Timmerman: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kelton Talford: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford Players to Watch

  • Kenyon Giles: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bryan Antoine: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • DaQuan Smith: 13.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chandler Turner: 9.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank
88th 78.9 Points Scored 73.5 218th
109th 67.9 Points Allowed 68.6 125th
135th 37.7 Rebounds 36.5 193rd
99th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.4 244th
154th 7.8 3pt Made 8.1 126th
253rd 12.5 Assists 12.1 284th
197th 11.9 Turnovers 11.0 110th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.