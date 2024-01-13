Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) in a clash of Big South teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Catherine Alben: 15.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madison Adamson: 6.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keshunti Nichols: 6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alaina Nettles: 2.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AC Markham: 5.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rebekah Gordon: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
