Charleston (SC) vs. Drexel January 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's CAA schedule includes the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3) against the Drexel Dragons (5-6), at 7:00 PM ET.
Charleston (SC) vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Jenna Annecchiarico: 15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 7.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Taryn Barbot: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jada Logan: 13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alexis Andrews: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anika McGarity: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Drexel Players to Watch
- Brooke Mullin: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chloe Hodges: 8.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Momo LaClair: 4.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amaris Baker: 8.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace O'Neill: 5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
