Thursday's SoCon slate includes the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4) against the Wofford Terriers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET.

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

Rachael Rose: 20.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Maddie Heiss: 14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Evangelia Paulk: 8 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Indiya Clarke: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Jayde Gamble: 12 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ayanna Khalfani: 9.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Khalis Cain: 7.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Isys Grady: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

