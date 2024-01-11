South Carolina vs. Missouri January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (9-4) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0) in a clash of SEC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.
South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Kamilla Cardoso: 14.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Raven Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Chloe Kitts: 11.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Missouri Players to Watch
- Mama Dembele: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hayley Frank: 16.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ashton Judd: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Slaughter: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
