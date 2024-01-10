Clemson vs. Virginia Tech January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (10-1, 1-0 ACC) play a fellow ACC team, the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Cassell Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.
Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 20.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 8.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Lynn Kidd: 16.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Mekhi Long: 4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Clemson AVG
|Clemson Rank
|196th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|81.3
|53rd
|42nd
|64.4
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|157th
|253rd
|34.8
|Rebounds
|38.5
|101st
|304th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|241st
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.5
|39th
|64th
|15.9
|Assists
|17.9
|18th
|86th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|9.9
|49th
