The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) face a fellow Big South squad, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-10), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at The Buc Dome. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Catherine Alben: 15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Madison Adamson: 6.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Keshunti Nichols: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

