Monday's MEAC slate includes the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10, 0-0 MEAC) against the Howard Bison (4-9, 0-0 MEAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Information

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Davion Everett: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

Bryce Harris: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

South Carolina State vs. Howard Stat Comparison

South Carolina State Rank South Carolina State AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank 258th 71.7 Points Scored 77.5 118th 354th 82.1 Points Allowed 79.2 334th 68th 39.5 Rebounds 36.2 208th 9th 13.4 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 349th 4.9 3pt Made 7.8 147th 115th 14.6 Assists 13.5 178th 342nd 14.7 Turnovers 15.0 351st

