Monday's contest at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Howard Bison (3-12) matching up with the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-15) at 5:30 PM ET on January 8. Our computer prediction projects a 63-55 victory for Howard.

The Bulldogs dropped their last outing 94-33 against Norfolk State on Saturday.

South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 63, South Carolina State 55

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Bulldogs took down the Queens (NC) Royals at home on November 29 by a score of 76-58.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (five).

South Carolina State has eight losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the country.

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Taniya McGown: 7.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

7.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%

4.8 PTS, 57.6 FG% Janiah Hinton: 7.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (18-for-68)

7.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (18-for-68) Jordan Releford: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 20.1 points per game with a -322 scoring differential overall. They put up 49.8 points per game (353rd in college basketball) and allow 69.9 per outing (296th in college basketball).

When playing at home, the Bulldogs are scoring 5.7 more points per game (53.8) than they are in away games (48.1).

South Carolina State is ceding 69.8 points per game this year at home, which is 0.1 more points than it is allowing in away games (69.7).

The Bulldogs' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 51.7 points per contest compared to the 49.8 they've averaged this season.

