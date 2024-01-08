Monday's game between the Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) going head to head at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has a projected final score of 79-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Howard, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on January 8.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

South Carolina State vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 79, South Carolina State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Howard (-2.9)

Howard (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

South Carolina State has gone 9-6-0 against the spread, while Howard's ATS record this season is 6-6-0. A total of 10 out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Bison's games have gone over. Over the past 10 games, South Carolina State is 6-4 against the spread and 1-9 overall while Howard has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have been outscored by 11.5 points per game (scoring 71.1 points per game to rank 272nd in college basketball while allowing 82.6 per outing to rank 353rd in college basketball) and have a -197 scoring differential overall.

South Carolina State ranks 70th in the nation at 39.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 36.6 its opponents average.

South Carolina State hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball) while shooting 29.4% from deep (327th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game while shooting 37.0%.

The Bulldogs rank 349th in college basketball with 83.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 323rd in college basketball defensively with 97.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

South Carolina State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 14.6 per game (346th in college basketball) and force 14.7 (33rd in college basketball play).

