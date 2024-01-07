Tony Finau is part of the field at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii for the 2024 The Sentry, taking place from January 4-7.

Looking to wager on Tony Finau at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Finau Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Tony Finau Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Finau has finished better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 20 rounds played.

Finau has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five events, Finau has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five events, Finau has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Finau has made the cut in five tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 25 -7 278 1 19 2 5 $5M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

In Finau's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 two times and the top 20 three times. His average finish has been 17th.

Finau made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

The most recent time Finau played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 73 that registers at 7,596 yards, 595 yards longer than average.

Plantation Course at Kapalua has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Finau has played i the last year (7,354 yards) is 242 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,596).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Hero World Challenge, averaging 2.8 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 79th percentile on par 4s at the Hero World Challenge, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 32 holes.

Finau was better than 47% of the competitors at the Hero World Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.65 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.65.

Finau shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge (the other participants averaged four).

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Finau had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (3.1).

Finau's nine birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Hero World Challenge were more than the tournament average (7.5).

At that most recent competition, Finau's par-4 showing (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, six).

Finau ended the Hero World Challenge underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (9.5), with nine on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Finau recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 2.4.

