Will Tommy Tremble hit paydirt when the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Tommy Tremble score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tremble has 183 yards on 21 grabs and three TDs. He has been targeted 30 times, and puts up 13.1 yards receiving per contest.

Tremble has a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Tommy Tremble Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 14 @Saints 3 1 2 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 32 0 Week 16 Packers 6 4 59 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 3 1 6 0

