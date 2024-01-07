Sunday's contest at Colonial Life Arena has the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-59 win, as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are coming off of an 89-66 win against Florida in their last outing on Thursday.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Gamecocks took down the Utah Utes (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 10 by a score of 78-69, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Gamecocks have six wins over Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.

South Carolina has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 25) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 32) on November 30

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51.0 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 39.8 points per game (scoring 90.8 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 51.0 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball) and have a +517 scoring differential overall.

At home, the Gamecocks are averaging 21.4 more points per game (100.8) than they are away from home (79.4).

In 2023-24, South Carolina is ceding 40.0 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 56.6.

