Sunday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) clashing at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-59 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Gamecocks claimed an 89-66 victory against Florida.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 15 Utah Utes on December 10, the Gamecocks captured their signature win of the season, a 78-69 victory.

The Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 37) on November 30

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51.0 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +517 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 39.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.8 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 51.0 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

The Gamecocks are averaging 100.8 points per game this season at home, which is 21.4 more points than they're averaging in road games (79.4).

Defensively, South Carolina has been better in home games this year, surrendering 40.0 points per game, compared to 56.6 in road games.

