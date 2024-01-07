Sunday's contest between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) at Colonial Life Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-59 and heavily favors South Carolina to take home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

In their last game on Thursday, the Gamecocks earned an 89-66 victory against Florida.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win this season came in a 78-69 victory over the No. 15 Utah Utes on December 10.

The Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 37) on November 30

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 39.8 points per game (scoring 90.8 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball while giving up 51 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball) and have a +517 scoring differential overall.

The Gamecocks are posting 100.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 79.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, South Carolina is surrendering 16.6 fewer points per game (40) than when playing on the road (56.6).

