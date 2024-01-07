NFC South foes match up when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) and the Carolina Panthers (2-14) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium.

Before the Buccaneers square off against the Panthers, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 4.5 37.5 -225 +185

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

Panthers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37.5 points in seven of 16 outings.

Carolina has a 40.6-point average over/under in their contests this season, 3.1 more points than this game's total.

The Panthers have put together a record of 5-10-1 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have entered the game as underdogs 16 times this season and won twice.

Carolina has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The average point total in Tampa Bay's contests this year is 41.6, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread 10 times this season (10-6-0).

The Buccaneers have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-2).

Tampa Bay has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 21.2 19 20.3 9 41.6 9 16 Panthers 14.8 31 25.4 30 40.6 7 16

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its past three games.

In the Panthers' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

On offense, the Panthers are worse in division games (12.0 points per game) than overall (14.8). But defensively they are better (20.0 points allowed per game) than overall (25.4).

The Buccaneers have totaled just 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 171 total points (10.6 per game).

Buccaneers

Over its last three contests, Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Tampa Bay has hit the over once in its past three contests.

From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers are posting fewer points in divisional contests this season (20.4 per game) compared to their average in all games (21.2). On defense, they are giving up fewer points per game (18.2) in divisional matchups compared to their overall season average (20.3).

The Buccaneers have totaled just 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 171 total points (10.6 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.6 41.2 40.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 22.9 23.1 ATS Record 5-10-1 3-3-1 2-7-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 1-6-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-14 2-5 0-9

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 40.9 42.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 22.0 24.0 ATS Record 10-6-0 3-5-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 2-6-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-2 4-4

