The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) visit the Carolina Panthers (2-14) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in matchup between NFC South rivals at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is a 4.5-point underdog. An over/under of 37.5 points has been set for this game.

The betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers can be found below before they play the Panthers. The Panthers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Buccaneers.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-4.5) 37.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buccaneers (-4.5) 37.5 -220 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Carolina vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Carolina has beaten the spread five times in 16 games.

The Panthers don't have a win ATS (0-6) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

This year, five of Carolina's 16 games have gone over the point total.

Tampa Bay has posted a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of Tampa Bay's 16 games with a set total.

