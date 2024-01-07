Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) visit the Carolina Panthers (2-14) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in matchup between NFC South rivals at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is a 4.5-point underdog. An over/under of 37.5 points has been set for this game.
The betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers can be found below before they play the Panthers. The Panthers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Buccaneers.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buccaneers (-4.5)
|37.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|Buccaneers (-4.5)
|37.5
|-220
|+184
Carolina vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
- TV Info: FOX
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Carolina has beaten the spread five times in 16 games.
- The Panthers don't have a win ATS (0-6) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.
- This year, five of Carolina's 16 games have gone over the point total.
- Tampa Bay has posted a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The teams have hit the over in six of Tampa Bay's 16 games with a set total.
