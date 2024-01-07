The NHL has 12 games on its Saturday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -125 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 Matthews' stats: 30 goals in 35 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -105 to score

Bruins vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 Pastrnak's stats: 23 goals in 37 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Panthers

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 Rantanen's stats: 20 goals in 39 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +110 to score

Oilers vs. Senators

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 McDavid's stats: 14 goals in 33 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +110 to score

Oilers vs. Senators

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 Draisaitl's stats: 18 goals in 35 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +115 to score

Penguins vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 Crosby's stats: 22 goals in 37 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +115 to score

Avalanche vs. Panthers

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 MacKinnon's stats: 22 goals in 39 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +115 to score

Penguins vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 Guentzel's stats: 18 goals in 37 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 Nylander's stats: 19 goals in 36 games

Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +125 to score

Wild vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 Eriksson Ek's stats: 15 goals in 37 games

