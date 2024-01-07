With the Carolina Panthers squaring off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Miles Sanders a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Sanders has 414 yards on 126 carries (27.6 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.

Sanders also has 27 catches for 154 yards (10.3 per game).

Sanders has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Miles Sanders Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 6 39 0 3 22 0 Week 10 @Bears 2 -5 0 2 15 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 50 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Titans 15 28 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 8 23 0 1 6 0 Week 14 @Saints 10 74 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 6 2 0 2 11 0 Week 16 Packers 3 3 0 1 5 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 2 10 0 2 12 0

