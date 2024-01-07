Will Ihmir Smith-Marsette Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ihmir Smith-Marsette did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 18 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Smith-Marsette's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Ihmir Smith-Marsette and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Smith-Marsette has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 45 yards on seven receptions (6.4 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has eight carries for 74 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Smith-Marsette's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Ihmir Smith-Marsette Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Darrell Demont Chark Jr. (LP/foot): 33 Rec; 479 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Zay Flowers
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Noah Brown
- Click Here for Robert Woods
- Click Here for Zack Moss
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Smith-Marsette 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|7
|45
|45
|0
|6.4
Smith-Marsette Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 12
|@Titans
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|3
|3
|12
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.