Ihmir Smith-Marsette did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 18 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Smith-Marsette's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Smith-Marsette has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 45 yards on seven receptions (6.4 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has eight carries for 74 yards one touchdown.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Darrell Demont Chark Jr. (LP/foot): 33 Rec; 479 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Smith-Marsette 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 7 45 45 0 6.4

Smith-Marsette Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 12 @Titans 1 1 14 0 Week 14 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 1 0 Week 16 Packers 1 1 18 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 3 3 12 0

