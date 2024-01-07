The field for the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii will feature Hideki Matsuyama. The par-73 course spans 7,596 yards and the purse is $20,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from January 4-7.

Looking to wager on Hideki Matsuyama at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Matsuyama Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Matsuyama has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Matsuyama has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Matsuyama has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 23 -6 278 0 16 1 2 $3.6M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Matsuyama has three top-five finishes in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 14th.

In his last six attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Matsuyama finished 21st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year, while Plantation Course at Kapalua is set for a longer 7,596 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Matsuyama will take to the 7,596-yard course this week at Plantation Course at Kapalua after having played courses with an average length of 7,341 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 66th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which placed him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Matsuyama shot better than just 25% of the golfers at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Matsuyama shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other competitors averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Matsuyama had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Matsuyama had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.0 on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

At that last competition, Matsuyama's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 9.3).

Matsuyama ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Matsuyama fell short compared to the field average of 1.0 bogey or worse on those holes by carding two.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.