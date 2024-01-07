Sunday's game features the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (11-4) and the Clemson Tigers (8-6) clashing at Littlejohn Coliseum (on January 7) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 win for Florida State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Tigers are coming off of an 82-76 loss to North Carolina in their last outing on Sunday.

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Clemson vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 77, Clemson 72

Other ACC Predictions

Clemson Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on December 7, the Tigers beat the Duke Blue Devils, a top 50 team (No. 24) in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-64.

The Tigers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the ninth-most.

Clemson has six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins

80-64 at home over Duke (No. 24) on December 7

92-66 over UAPB (No. 168) on November 26

73-50 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 170) on December 22

70-54 at home over Air Force (No. 217) on December 19

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 230) on November 12

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.0 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.0 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Dayshanette Harris: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ruby Whitehorn: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.7 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball and are allowing 69.0 per outing to rank 279th in college basketball.

