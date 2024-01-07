Charleston (SC) vs. Elon January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sunday's CAA slate includes the Elon Phoenix (3-9) facing the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET.
Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Jenna Annecchiarico: 15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 7.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Taryn Barbot: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jada Logan: 13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Alexis Andrews: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Anika McGarity: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Elon Players to Watch
- Maraja Pass: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Iycez Adams: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Regina Walton: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Ajia James: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ava Leroux: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
