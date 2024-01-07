Sunday's game that pits the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-3) versus the Elon Phoenix (4-10) at Schar Center has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charleston (SC), who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 1:00 PM on January 7.

The Cougars' last contest on Friday ended in a 63-58 win against N.C. A&T.

Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 69, Elon 64

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

The Cougars' signature victory this season came against the North Carolina A&T Aggies, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 181) in our computer rankings. The Cougars brought home the 63-58 win on the road on January 5.

Based on the RPI, the Phoenix have two losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 99th-most in Division 1.

Charleston (SC) 2023-24 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 181) on January 5

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 198) on December 2

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 253) on December 11

74-50 at home over Radford (No. 296) on December 21

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 307) on November 17

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.1 PTS, 7.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

16.1 PTS, 7.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Taryn Barbot: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (29-for-76)

14.1 PTS, 3.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (29-for-76) Jada Logan: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Alexis Andrews: 14.1 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)

14.1 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64) Anika McGarity: 7.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (10-for-56)

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game (posting 80.1 points per game, 29th in college basketball, and conceding 62.8 per outing, 147th in college basketball) and have a +207 scoring differential.

At home, the Cougars score 91 points per game. On the road, they score 69.2.

Charleston (SC) concedes 53.3 points per game at home, and 72.3 on the road.

