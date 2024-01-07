Bryce Young was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Carolina Panthers' Week 18 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Young's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Bryce Young and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 18, Young is averaging 185.5 passing yards per game (2,783 total). Other season stats include 11 TD passes, 10 interceptions and a 59.7% completion percentage (304-for-509), plus 37 carries for 229 yards.

Keep an eye on Young's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Bryce Young Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Young 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 304 509 59.7% 2,783 11 10 5.5 37 229 0

Young Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0 Week 2 Saints 22 33 153 1 0 2 34 0 Week 4 Vikings 25 32 204 0 0 2 10 0 Week 5 @Lions 25 41 247 3 2 1 4 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 23 38 217 1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 22 31 235 1 0 4 11 0 Week 9 Colts 24 39 173 1 3 5 41 0 Week 10 @Bears 21 38 185 0 0 3 18 0 Week 11 Cowboys 16 29 123 1 1 2 3 0 Week 12 @Titans 18 31 194 0 0 3 23 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 15 31 178 0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Saints 13 36 137 0 0 3 40 0 Week 15 Falcons 18 24 167 0 0 4 9 0 Week 16 Packers 23 36 312 2 0 4 17 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 19 32 112 0 1 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.