Will Bryce Young Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Bryce Young was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Carolina Panthers' Week 18 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Young's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 18, Young is averaging 185.5 passing yards per game (2,783 total). Other season stats include 11 TD passes, 10 interceptions and a 59.7% completion percentage (304-for-509), plus 37 carries for 229 yards.
Bryce Young Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
Week 18 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Young 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|304
|509
|59.7%
|2,783
|11
|10
|5.5
|37
|229
|0
Young Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|25
|32
|204
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|25
|41
|247
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|217
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|22
|31
|235
|1
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|24
|39
|173
|1
|3
|5
|41
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|21
|38
|185
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|16
|29
|123
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|18
|31
|194
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|15
|31
|178
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|13
|36
|137
|0
|0
|3
|40
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|18
|24
|167
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|23
|36
|312
|2
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|19
|32
|112
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
