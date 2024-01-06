The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ramsey Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Catamounts have averaged.

Wofford is 7-4 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Terriers are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 227th.

The Terriers' 80.6 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 66.4 the Catamounts give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.4 points, Wofford is 8-5.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Wofford is averaging 15.2 more points per game at home (90.2) than on the road (75.0).

In 2023-24 the Terriers are giving up 5.7 fewer points per game at home (72.0) than on the road (77.7).

At home, Wofford knocks down 10.4 triples per game, 0.1 more than it averages away (10.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.5%) than away (35.6%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule