The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ramsey Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

  • The Terriers have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Catamounts have averaged.
  • Wofford is 7-4 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 227th.
  • The Terriers' 80.6 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 66.4 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.4 points, Wofford is 8-5.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Wofford is averaging 15.2 more points per game at home (90.2) than on the road (75.0).
  • In 2023-24 the Terriers are giving up 5.7 fewer points per game at home (72.0) than on the road (77.7).
  • At home, Wofford knocks down 10.4 triples per game, 0.1 more than it averages away (10.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.5%) than away (35.6%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 76-70 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/29/2023 Southern Wesleyan W 75-55 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/3/2024 VMI W 87-85 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
1/10/2024 Mercer - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/13/2024 @ Citadel - McAlister Field House

