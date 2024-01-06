Saturday's game that pits the Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) against the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 79-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Carolina, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Ramsey Center

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 79, Wofford 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-7.9)

Western Carolina (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Western Carolina has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Wofford is 6-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Catamounts are 4-7-0 and the Terriers are 10-1-0. Western Carolina is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Wofford has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game, with a +56 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.6 points per game (58th in college basketball) and allow 76.6 per contest (302nd in college basketball).

Wofford wins the rebound battle by 6.9 boards on average. It records 40.3 rebounds per game, 48th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.4.

Wofford hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) at a 35.0% rate (117th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 its opponents make, shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Wofford has lost the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 11.4 (146th in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (350th in college basketball).

