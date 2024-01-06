The Winthrop Eagles (7-7) battle the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big South play.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up an average of 58.4 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 60.6 the Eagles allow.
  • When it scores more than 60.6 points, South Carolina Upstate is 5-1.
  • Winthrop has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.4 points.
  • The Eagles record 55.9 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Spartans give up.
  • When Winthrop totals more than 65.9 points, it is 2-0.
  • When South Carolina Upstate gives up fewer than 55.9 points, it is 3-0.
  • This year the Eagles are shooting 36.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Spartans give up.

Winthrop Leaders

  • Marissa Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%
  • Jada Ryce: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
  • Blessing Okoh: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)
  • Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Leonor Paisana: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)

Winthrop Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ North Florida L 55-49 UNF Arena
12/30/2023 @ Florida L 73-36 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/3/2024 @ Longwood W 58-53 Joan Perry Brock Center
1/6/2024 South Carolina Upstate - Winthrop Coliseum
1/10/2024 Presbyterian - Winthrop Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Radford - Dedmon Center

