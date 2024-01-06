The Winthrop Eagles (7-7) battle the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big South play.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up an average of 58.4 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 60.6 the Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 60.6 points, South Carolina Upstate is 5-1.

Winthrop has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.4 points.

The Eagles record 55.9 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Spartans give up.

When Winthrop totals more than 65.9 points, it is 2-0.

When South Carolina Upstate gives up fewer than 55.9 points, it is 3-0.

This year the Eagles are shooting 36.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Spartans give up.

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%

9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG% Jada Ryce: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Blessing Okoh: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)

7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54) Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Leonor Paisana: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)

Winthrop Schedule