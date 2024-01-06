How to Watch the Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (7-7) battle the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big South play.
Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up an average of 58.4 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 60.6 the Eagles allow.
- When it scores more than 60.6 points, South Carolina Upstate is 5-1.
- Winthrop has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.4 points.
- The Eagles record 55.9 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Spartans give up.
- When Winthrop totals more than 65.9 points, it is 2-0.
- When South Carolina Upstate gives up fewer than 55.9 points, it is 3-0.
- This year the Eagles are shooting 36.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Spartans give up.
Winthrop Leaders
- Marissa Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%
- Jada Ryce: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Blessing Okoh: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)
- Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Leonor Paisana: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)
Winthrop Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 55-49
|UNF Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida
|L 73-36
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Longwood
|W 58-53
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/6/2024
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Presbyterian
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
