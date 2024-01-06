The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) visit the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) after losing three straight road games. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The point total is set at 139.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Winthrop -6.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Winthrop and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 combined points.

Winthrop has an average point total of 145.6 in its contests this year, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles are 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Winthrop has been the favorite in eight games this season and won seven (87.5%) of those contests.

The Eagles have entered five games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.

Winthrop has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 7 53.8% 78.3 150.2 67.4 139.7 147.6 South Carolina Upstate 6 54.5% 71.9 150.2 72.3 139.7 143.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

Winthrop covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The Eagles record 78.3 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 72.3 the Spartans allow.

Winthrop has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when putting up more than 72.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 6-7-0 2-2 4-9-0 South Carolina Upstate 4-7-0 3-3 4-7-0

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits

Winthrop South Carolina Upstate 5-1 Home Record 3-2 2-5 Away Record 2-7 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 88.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.