Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big South) play a fellow Big South team, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-8, 0-0 Big South), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Winthrop Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Kasen Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KJ Doucet: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kelton Talford: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alex Timmerman: 9.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Trae Broadnax: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahmir Langlais: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Surratt: 4.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Alves: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|Winthrop AVG
|Winthrop Rank
|283rd
|70.3
|Points Scored
|76.5
|139th
|156th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|115th
|308th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|36.1
|211th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|141st
|101st
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|197th
|13.3
|Assists
|11.6
|305th
|131st
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|211th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.