Saturday's contest at Winthrop Coliseum has the Winthrop Eagles (7-7) taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 61-59 win for Winthrop, so it should be a tight matchup.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Eagles secured a 58-53 win against Longwood.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 61, South Carolina Upstate 59

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

Against the Georgia State Panthers on December 14, the Eagles picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-60 home victory.

The Eagles have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Winthrop 2023-24 Best Wins

65-60 at home over Georgia State (No. 198) on December 14

56-49 over San Jose State (No. 232) on November 25

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 343) on November 18

58-53 on the road over Longwood (No. 348) on January 3

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%

9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG% Jada Ryce: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Blessing Okoh: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)

7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54) Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Leonor Paisana: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles' -66 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.9 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per outing (100th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Eagles have played better in home games this season, putting up 67.8 points per game, compared to 48 per game when playing on the road.

In 2023-24, Winthrop is surrendering 56.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 62.7.

