Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will visit the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Winthrop Moneyline
|South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Winthrop (-5.5)
|139.5
|-250
|+198
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends
- Winthrop has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.
- Eagles games have gone over the point total five out of 14 times this season.
- South Carolina Upstate has covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this year, four out of the Spartans' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
