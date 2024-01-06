How to Watch Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid when visiting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- UNC Asheville vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Gardner-Webb vs High Point (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Charleston Southern vs Longwood (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
Winthrop Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
- Winthrop has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 328th.
- The 78.3 points per game the Eagles average are six more points than the Spartans give up (72.3).
- Winthrop has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop is scoring 88.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 68.9 points per contest.
- The Eagles give up 61.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 75 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Winthrop has played worse when playing at home this season, draining 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 31.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 per game and a 34.4% percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 67-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 113-62
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Longwood
|W 68-60
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/13/2024
|Radford
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.