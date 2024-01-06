The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid when visiting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

Winthrop has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Eagles are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 328th.

The 78.3 points per game the Eagles average are six more points than the Spartans give up (72.3).

Winthrop has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop is scoring 88.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 68.9 points per contest.

The Eagles give up 61.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 75 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Winthrop has played worse when playing at home this season, draining 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 31.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 per game and a 34.4% percentage on the road.

