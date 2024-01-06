Saturday's contest between the Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) squaring off at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Winthrop, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 75, South Carolina Upstate 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-6.4)

Winthrop (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

South Carolina Upstate's record against the spread this season is 4-7-0, while Winthrop's is 6-7-0. The Spartans are 4-7-0 and the Eagles are 4-9-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, South Carolina Upstate is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall while Winthrop has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles' +174 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per outing (102nd in college basketball).

The 38.0 rebounds per game Winthrop accumulates rank 122nd in the nation, 4.3 more than the 33.7 its opponents grab.

Winthrop makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 34.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.5%.

Winthrop and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Eagles commit 12.3 per game (232nd in college basketball) and force 13.3 (87th in college basketball).

