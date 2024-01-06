For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Stefan Noesen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

  • Noesen has scored in 10 of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
  • Noesen has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 21.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are allowing 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Noesen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 13:36 Away W 6-1
12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 3-2
12/28/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:09 Home W 5-3
12/27/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:08 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:54 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 2 1 1 15:38 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:38 Away W 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

