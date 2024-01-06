The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 2.5-point favorites. The Gamecocks have also won five games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 135.5.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -2.5 135.5

Gamecocks Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 135.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

The average total for South Carolina's games this season has been 138.5, three more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, South Carolina has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

South Carolina's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Mississippi State's .545 mark (6-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 4 36.4% 76.2 151.7 62.7 125.8 135.3 South Carolina 6 54.5% 75.5 151.7 63.1 125.8 140.2

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs were 10-10-0 against the spread last year in SEC play.

The Gamecocks average 12.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (62.7).

South Carolina is 8-3 against the spread and 12-1 overall when it scores more than 62.7 points.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 6-5-0 6-5 5-6-0 South Carolina 8-3-0 2-0 4-7-0

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State South Carolina 12-4 Home Record 7-8 4-6 Away Record 4-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.3 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

