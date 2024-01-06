The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) aim to break a three-game road losing streak at the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup in this article.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Winthrop Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline FanDuel Winthrop (-5.5) 139.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

South Carolina Upstate is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Spartans have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.

Winthrop has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

Eagles games have gone over the point total five out of 14 times this season.

